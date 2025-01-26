Electrical Engineer

Torque Engineering AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2025-01-26


Looking for an experienced Electrical Design Engineer to help us provide solutions for an assignment.
You will be working with the control and electrification of the complete system.
The main requirements are:
Skilled in ECAD software Eplan
Proficient in electrical drawings and system design
Previous work experience with calculations and dimensioning of cables
Experience in control design or in the power grid field
Knowledge on the overall design of the complete system

If you have the relevant capability and are interested in pursuing this assignment, please send in your application.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: Pedram.hajigholi@ultragroup.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Torque Engineering AB (org.nr 556941-1597)

Arbetsplats
Göteborg

Kontakt
Pedram Hajigholi
pedram.hajigholi@ultragroup.se

Jobbnummer
9125718

