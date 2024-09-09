Electrical Engineer
2024-09-09
Job description
We are seeking an experienced Electrical Engineer to join our team in Ludvika. In this role, you will be responsible for the planning, design, development, testing, installation, and coordination of activities related to electrical and electronic components and systems, including automation. You will also collaborate with internal teams and other departments to accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of related engineering fields.
You will work independently, utilizing computers and specialized programs for reporting and conducting analyses. Your responsibilities will also include overseeing the application of standard engineering principles and practices while ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Responsibilities
Plan, design, develop, test, and install electrical and electronic components and systems, with a focus on automation.
Coordinate and execute engineering activities internally and with other teams to meet project goals.
Conduct and coordinate complex technical analyses, preparing reports and recommendations based on sound engineering practices.
Independently perform engineering duties that require judgment, advanced technical knowledge, and the application of engineering standards.
Ensure compliance with legal, regulatory, and safety requirements, providing solutions and recommendations aligned with business considerations.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field with a minimum of six (6) years of work experience, or
Technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within a relevant field
Strong working command of the English language
