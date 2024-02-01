Electrical Engineer
2024-02-01
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
Require:
QA/QC involvement
• Prepare technical submittals
• Scheduling and tracking of the project
• Working with 3D drawing models
• Prepare scheme and detailed electrical systems (medium voltage distribution, low voltage distribution, essential power / back-up power, electrical building services including life safety services, etc) for major data centre and other critical systems projects.
• Contributing to the design change process if required
• Good planning, organisational and time management skills.
• Attend meetings with colleagues and client
Ensuring that all matters of compliance and governance are identified and adhered to, including:
• Health & Safety issues on site and ensuring that all Sub Contractors are working in a safe manner.
• Review ways of working and where possible implement changes to improve safety.
• Ensuring housekeeping is kept to a high standard by all Sub Contactors.
'Don't walk by'
Skills, qualification & experience:
• Relevant Electrical Qualification essential eg. Masters or Bachelors Degree in Engineering
• 10 years of previous experience in a similar role, within a mechanical and electrical contracting environment is essential
• Data Centre experience is advantageous
• Excellent organisational, communication and time management skills
• Proficiency in the use of MS Word & Excel is required
Winthrop Technologies Ltd is an equal opportunities employer
