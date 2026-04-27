Electrical Design Engineer

Briljantin Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-27


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We are now looking for a hands-on Electrical Designer who wants to be part of a high-performing engineering team working with advanced machine design.
This is a role for someone who enjoys combining technical precision with real-world impact - where your work directly contributes to the development of complex systems in a collaborative environment.

The role
You will join an experienced electrical design team and be involved in the full design process - from concept to delivery.
You'll work closely with engineers, technicians and other disciplines to ensure that systems are not only technically sound, but also practical and ready for implementation.

What you will do
Design electrical systems for machines and equipment

Work hands-on with ePlan to develop schematics

Ensure compliance with CE standards and electrical regulations

Collaborate with cross-functional teams

Take ownership of your work and drive tasks forward

Who you are
You are someone who enjoys taking responsibility and being part of a team that delivers. You're curious, solution-oriented and comfortable working in a dynamic environment.
You likely have:

Experience in electrical design for machines

Strong knowledge of ePlan or similar tools

Understanding of CE marking and relevant standards

A proactive and self-driven mindset

Nice to have
Experience with non-directly grounded systems

Background in the marine industry

Why this role?
Long-term assignment (until end of 2026)

Work in a technically advanced environment

Be part of a team where your contribution actually matters

Opportunity to grow and take ownership

Does this sound like you? Then we are looking forward to learning more about your motivation in your application letter. For more information about the position please contact Briljantin Consulting.

This role is located in Stockholm. Long-term assignment (until end of 2026)

We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email


Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641451-1968280".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Briljantin Consulting AB (org.nr 559353-6237), https://www.briljantin.se
Karlavägen 111 (visa karta)
115 26  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
briljantconsulting

Jobbnummer
9877529

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