Electrical Design Engineer
Briljantin Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Briljantin Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Landskrona
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a hands-on Electrical Designer who wants to be part of a high-performing engineering team working with advanced machine design.
This is a role for someone who enjoys combining technical precision with real-world impact - where your work directly contributes to the development of complex systems in a collaborative environment.
The role
You will join an experienced electrical design team and be involved in the full design process - from concept to delivery.
You'll work closely with engineers, technicians and other disciplines to ensure that systems are not only technically sound, but also practical and ready for implementation.
What you will do
Design electrical systems for machines and equipment
Work hands-on with ePlan to develop schematics
Ensure compliance with CE standards and electrical regulations
Collaborate with cross-functional teams
Take ownership of your work and drive tasks forward
Who you are
You are someone who enjoys taking responsibility and being part of a team that delivers. You're curious, solution-oriented and comfortable working in a dynamic environment.
You likely have:
Experience in electrical design for machines
Strong knowledge of ePlan or similar tools
Understanding of CE marking and relevant standards
A proactive and self-driven mindset
Nice to have
Experience with non-directly grounded systems
Background in the marine industry
Why this role?
Long-term assignment (until end of 2026)
Work in a technically advanced environment
Be part of a team where your contribution actually matters
Opportunity to grow and take ownership
Does this sound like you? Then we are looking forward to learning more about your motivation in your application letter. For more information about the position please contact Briljantin Consulting.
This role is located in Stockholm. Long-term assignment (until end of 2026)
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email
• Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641451-1968280". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Briljantin Consulting AB
(org.nr 559353-6237), https://www.briljantin.se
Karlavägen 111 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
briljantconsulting Jobbnummer
9877529