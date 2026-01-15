Electrical Design Engineer
2026-01-15
The opportunity
Do you want to kickstart your career in electrical design and contribute to the green energy transition? As an Electrical Design Engineer at Hitachi Energy in TKE, you will join our HVDC team developing solutions for sustainable and secure energy supply worldwide. You'll work on electrical system design and receive support from experienced colleagues to help you grow in the role.
How you'll make an impact
• Participate in the design and construction of electrical systems for HVDC projects.
• Work with drawings and documentation according to customer requirements and international standards.
• Collaborate across different engineering domains to deliver high-quality solutions.
• Support risk assessments and contribute to robust and safe designs.
• Connect with colleagues globally and learn best practices in electrical design.
Your background
• Degree in Electrical Engineering or similar (completed or ongoing).
• You are curious, detail-oriented, and eager to develop in electrical design.
• Basic knowledge of CAD tools or design software is a plus.
• Good command of English; Swedish is an advantage.
What we offer
• Introduction and mentor support to get you started.
• Flexible working hours and collective agreement.
• Health care, wellness allowance, and benefits portal.
• Opportunities to grow within Hitachi Energy - both in Sweden and internationally.
• An inclusive workplace with colleagues from over 70 nationalities.
Additional information
Ready to take the next step? Submit your application today - we review applications continuously.
Please note that we are hiring for multiple positions. This role might be subject to a background check.
Recruiting Manager Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, ganesh.krishnamoorthy@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
