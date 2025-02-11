Electrical Design Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-02-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
If you have a solid interest in technology and an inquisitive personality, we can offer exciting opportunities in an international environment. We are looking for additional team members to join our electrical calculations department within Power Transformers in Ludvika. In this role, you will collaborate and interact with various departments within the organization, both locally and globally. You will be involved in the early stages of large energy projects that have a significant impact on sustainability.
As an Electrical Design Engineer, you will create designs for transformers and reactors optimized according to customer requirements, factory production limitations, and relevant standards. This means you will design transformers dielectrically, magnetically, and thermally. Your design will be reviewed together with you and the customer, providing an excellent opportunity to better understand the customer's needs.
We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements.
How you'll impact
Create a design of transformer/reactor optimized acc. To customer requirement, factory productional limitation and relevant standards.
Be part of R&D's projects to continue developing the best technical solutions to continue being a leading manufacturer of large power transformers and shunt reactors.
Support Market and Sales in offering the best tender solutions and also during technical tender negotiations with customers.
Choose of the main materials (steel, cable, insulation) and accessories (bushings, CT, OLTC etc.) for the transformers under design stage.
Conduct inspection of the finalized product in our production to ensure that the transformer meets our highly set quality standards.
Your background
University degree in Electro Power Engineering or Electro Physics. Master's degree is of advantage.
Analytical strength, understanding the business, knowledge of physical and technical fundamentals.
Fluent English (technical as well), both written and spoken. Swedish language is of advantage.
Experience in similar branch is of advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Maria Lizunova, maria.lizunova@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson-Drakou johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9157891