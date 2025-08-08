Early Management Driver
2025-08-08
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you ready to take the lead in shaping the future of manufacturing excellence for Production Centre Lund/Modena?
We are seeking an individual contributor in for of a dedicated and driven Early Management Driver to spearhead Early Management (EM) projects and guide our organization through structured project execution. This role offers a unique opportunity to influence both operational efficiency and strategic investment decisions across the entire Production Centre.
As the Early Management Driver, you will be responsible for leading cross-functional projects, coaching teams on EM methodologies, and driving the full investment process-from prioritization and budgeting to execution and follow-up. You will also play a key role in both global and local EM pillar activities, ensuring knowledge transfer and continuous improvement.
You will be based in Lund, working closely with stakeholders across engineering, operations, finance, and global EM networks.
What you will do
Project Leadership & Execution
Lead and manage Early Management projects (both for processes and products utilizing the EM route) from initiation to completion, ensuring alignment with strategic goals.
Drive continuous improvement in project execution processes and ways of working (WoW).
Act as a subject matter expert and coach, supporting project teams and leaders in applying EM methodologies.
Investment Management
Drive the end-to-end investment process for the Production Centre, including need collection, prioritization, budget planning & follow up.
Early Management Pillar Engagement
Actively participate in the Global Early Management Master Pillar and the Production Centre EM Pillar, contributing to the development and deployment of EM standards.
Facilitate structured knowledge transfer between global and local teams through training, workshops, and sharing sessions.
Support and assess other teams and projects, promoting best practices and alignment with EM principles.
We believe you have
We believe you are a proactive and collaborative informal leader with a strong foundation in project management and continuous improvement. You thrive in dynamic environments and are passionate about driving change through structured methodologies.
Qualifications:
MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Minimum 3-5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial setting.
Solid understanding of project execution methodologies and investment processes.
Proven experience in continuous improvement frameworks (e.g., WCM, Lean, Six Sigma).
Proven experience within production processes and factory operations.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Strong coaching and leadership capabilities.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 22-08-2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Stefan Broman at +4646364821.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Emma Berndtsson at +4646364582.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
