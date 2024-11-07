Early Career Program Change Manager
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Excellerate Global Leadership Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to engage with commercial projects at a strategic and global level, rising up to challenges and becoming and developing as a leader.
As part of the Excellerate program you are able to seize the initiative, operate with a consultative approach and collaborate on cross-technology solutions. The program will ensure you gain real practical insight into our business, our stakeholders and our customers including communication service providers (CSP) across the globe, and how we integrate end-to-end solutions to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Excellerate Program will start as a Change Manager in Global Journey Transformation team.
Global Journey Transformation is an international and inclusive group of individuals, from service designers, business analysts and change managers, to SMEs, who all share a passion for innovation, transformation, agile and continuous improvement within Ericsson. We are curious individuals growing our organization together. We value a Speak up environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas matter!
What you will do:
• Support and drive change management and communication activities for a transformation project
• Drive new innovative change management approaches to build awareness of and engagement in the transformation
• Work with market area customer-focused teams worldwide to capture user needs, and with creative agile teams to develop new capabilities
• Own the strategic and tactical planning and execution of change management activities throughout the transformation to ensure adoption and instilling new ways of working
• Play a meaningful role as the glue between the project functions and targeted organizations to efficiently drive transformation
• As part of the Change Management Chapter, further build the change management practice and framework, and cultivate a robust community
• Through close engagement with customers, end users, and stakeholders, understand their needs and translate those into concrete actions
The skills you bring:
• Good understanding of organizational change methodologies, models and tools, and proven experience of how to apply them in transformations
• Ability to adapt your approach, communication style and messages, to fit different situations and target audiences
• A curiosity about excelling in fast-paced dynamic environments with uncertain context
• A discernment and a consultative approach with an ability to identify key concepts in sophisticated environments
• Dedicated performance and can-do attitude, fully adopting the agile approach as a change practitioner and problem solver.
• A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
• Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
• Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
• Expressive and eloquent communication skills comfortable presenting in front of groups and executives, and proficiency in English Ersättning
