e-Mobility Competitive Intelligence Manager
2025-01-13
Do you want to be part of building Scania's future and lead the electrification shift? The world of transport and logistics is electrifying rapidly and Scania is facing the biggest shift in our history. Our aspiration is to take a leading role in the transformation and we operate in a very volatile and complex external environment. We need to analyze and understand the developments in our external environment in order to proactively make solid strategic recommendations. Scania's goal is to drive the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions.
At e-Strategy & Business Intelligence we manage the e-mobility strategy framework, process and implementation, identify and monitor market/competitor developments and manage selected cross functional business development projects.
To strengthen our team we now are looking for an e-Mobility Competitive Intelligence Manager. Your main focus will be on market/competitor developments and use competitive intelligence to pro-actively identify future business opportunities but you will also be involved in other areas of strategic relevance.
In your role we expect you to:
Monitor and analyze our competitive landscape, researching our competitors business models/strategies as well as relevant industry and macro trends
Visualize and communicate competitive intelligence at all levels of our company
Secure that competitive insights are integrated into decision making processes and prepare actionable strategic recommendations based on your analysis
Work closely with other relevant departments/functions both within in the e-mobility organization as well as within Scania/Traton
Be part of and support business development projects and other strategic initiatives.
Your profile
As a person you are engaged, curious and well-structured. You dare and have the strength to challenge old truths to achieve changes in a quite traditional business environment. You have excellent communication skills and enjoy creating an atmosphere of commitment in the teams you work in. You are goal oriented but pragmatic at the same time. You have an aptitude for putting together complex material into easy-to-understand presentations, and you enjoy presenting these in any kind of forum. You are familiar with relevant strategy frameworks and should have worked 5+ years in similar roles to thrive in this position.
What can we offer you?
We can offer you a key position within the fantastic e-Mobility team at Scania. In our department you will get the possibility to work together with people representing a mix of different cultures, ages, genders and experiences from Scania and other industries. What we all have in common is the strong commitment to drive the shift towards electrification in a fun and profitable way, both for our customers and Scania.
Welcome with your application!
For further information
Please contact Thomas Schnabel, Head of e-Strategy & Business Intelligence
thomas.schnabel@@scania.com. Your application should include a cover letter and a CV and apply with no later than 2025-01-30.
A background check will be conducted for this position.
