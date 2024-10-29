E-commerce Visual Merchandiser
Job Description
As an employee, you are always an ambassador for & Other Stories and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do.
& Other Stories is an inclusive and welcoming workplace where great challenges and opportunities are offered to you to grow and where we win together. You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone can self-identify.
We always have our customers in mind and believe in a welcoming approach where our expertise and fashion knowledge are key.
The purpose of the role is to maximize the implementation of our commercial plan and assortment strategy through creating, implementing, following up and strengthening visual merchandising within the online channel. You create inspiring spaces online through visual merchandising to enhance the online shopping experience, maximize selling and strengthen the brand.
Know your customer - give the customers what they want, where they want it.
Main tasks & responsibilities to secure a strong customer experience:
Together with Head of E-com manager, you set the direction for visual merchandising in our online channels.
You act as an informal leader and communicate the direction in a clear and inspiring way to all colleagues, including local market teams, setting expectations and overseeing the framework for our visual guidelines
Together with Online Merchandising, you find visual solutions to commercial dilemmas to maximize selling
Through cross-functional teamwork you strengthen the brand identity and deliver inspiring spaces within our online channel.
You participate in the commercial planning process and adapt the visual execution strategy to maximize brand experience and selling, including seasonal campaigns, and selling activities for local markets in cooperation with related functions.
Have a strategic plan on product placement on Stories.com based on customer behavior and commercial plan.
Follow up and analyze the work you have done on campaigns, categories, left hand navigation to take relevant actions both short- and long-term.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we believe that you...
Are an approachable informal leader that can coach and drive actions
Have a strong strategic and analytical mind-set combined with excellent salesmanship skills
You are business minded with strong communication, leadership and relator skills. You support and coach your colleagues in a clear and impactful way
You are analytical, you can identify where we have selling potential (garment types, ranking, campaign layouts etc.) and know how to maximize commerciality through online visual presentation
You always want to improve both selling and customer experience by finding new efficient ways of working
Strong ability to turn plans into actions, constantly hunting for and finding potential and improvements
Expertise in Google Analytics, Content Square etc. to get to know the customer and her needs better
Beneficial if you have experience of Storyblok, AEM, Hybris, Backoffice, Fredhopper, Centra and DAM since we use these tools.
Driven, structured team player who successfully takes own initiatives to drive your business and appreciate working in a fast-paced organization.
Additional Information
This is a fixed contract (1 year) starting on 15th Jan 2024 and is based at &Other Stories Head Office (Kungsholmstorg 5) in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) in English, latest by November 8th 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
