E-Commerce Business Controller
2024-11-27
Company Description
At H&M, our purpose is to liberate fashion for the many. We want to shape a new world in Fashion. A world with one goal: to unleash your self-expression. As an H&M colleague, you're encouraged to be yourself & more. You'll take on new responsibilities from day one, learn skills for life, and find new ways to make your big dreams come true.
Our company is committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging, and we actively seek colleagues who share our commitment.
Job Description
As an E-commerce Business Controller in the Digital function, you contribute to digital profitable growth in the region, playing an important role in understanding our digital commercial performance and the digital P&L. You plan, forecast, and follow up on digital selling and the full sales equation together with the regional commercial team. You secure a high-quality digital sales plan and ensure delivery of financial result in line with this plan together with the regional commercial team. You are responsible for proactively reviewing performance and identifying opportunities and actions connected to sales, customer, traffic, and logistics to maximize net sales, omni profit, and customer base value in the region.
A Day in the Life
Working at H&M means no two days are ever the same, but a typical day will include the following responsibilities*
Drive net sales and day-to day operations and executions in your region/e-com markets with a full understanding of your sales situation through sales analysis.
Take ownership for securing financial sales plan, and forecasts. Set sales plan and sales equation on weekly and daily level for each sales market.
Identify opportunities and threats for your Region based on biggest sales/customer impact; suggest commercial activities and follow up the final customer offer and apply learnings to future actions.
Drive selling with products and logistical capacity as key focus areas. Partner with Logistics to maintain cost-effective warehouse practices to maximize both sales and profit.
Partner with Controlling on goal setting to ensure selling and assortment strategies are aligned.
Drive actions to reach sales and profitability targets and secure digital sales follow up.
Evaluate and optimize commercial activations from a sales and profit perspective taking all costs into account including logistics reductions and other costs.
Provide analytical support to the full team to further develop its capabilities.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in related field such as Business, Economics, Engineering, or a relevant discipline.
2+ years of E-commerce experience
Strong analytical skills with the ability to synthesize information and turn your analysis into actions.
Adept at visualizing and presenting analysis and conclusions toward a wide range of stakeholders.
Passion for e-commerce and driving sales, proven ability to achieve strong results.
Strong communication and informal leadership skills, with ability to get your message across and drive to see them through.
Able to work independently and be self-motivated while still working within a team environment and fostering a strong team collaboration.
Experienced in Power BI, MS Teams, SharePoint, Excel, PowerPoint.
Inclusive, positive, open to feedback, willing to multitask and learn on the job.
Additional Information
We are more about personality and competence - leadership and value driven approach are key. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending your application through our career site as soon as possible. We will review applications on an ongoing basis.
This is a full-time permanent position based in our Support Office in Stockholm and reports to the Regional E-commerce Controller.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
