Dyno Technician
2024-10-14
Koenigsegg Automotive, a trailblazer in the world of high-performance vehicles, is on the lookout for a dynamic and highly skilled Technician to become an integral part of our esteemed Test Team. This is your opportunity to contribute to the development and validation of the next generation of Koenigsegg's iconic car models!
Why Join Koenigsegg Automotive?
Embark on an exciting journey in our Prototype & Testing Department, where you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Koenigsegg's cutting-edge car models, contributing to a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of automotive technology, setting industry standards; immerse yourself in a dynamic work environment at our state-of-the-art facility in Ängelholm, surrounded by automotive excellence, where you can work with the latest technology and collaborate with industry experts who share your passion for innovation; and experience global recognition as Koenigsegg, synonymous with precision, performance, and prestige, acknowledges and showcases your contributions on a worldwide scale, highlighting your expertise to enthusiasts and professionals alike.
Job Responsibilities:
-
Operate and Support Dynos: Take charge of operating and supporting the development dynos, including vehicle hub dyno, engine dyno, and HV dynos, at the Koenigsegg Automotive facility in Ängelholm.
-
Setup Test Equipment: Skillfully set up test equipment for measurements on mechanical and electrical systems, ensuring accuracy and reliability in testing activities.
-
Mechanical Tasks: Undertake mechanical tasks on dynos, test benches, and test cars to contribute to the seamless execution of testing activities.
-
Maintenance: Conduct maintenance of dynos and test equipment to ensure optimal functionality and longevity.
- Experience with working with a similar role with dynos and engine calibration
- Understanding of instrumentation used in an automotive test environment, such as pressure transducers, thermocouples, accelerometers, etc.
- Strong computer skills and good mechanical aptitude required.
-
Independence: Demonstrate the ability to work independently, taking ownership of tasks and delivering results with precision.
-
Communication: Possess excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively within the Test Team and across departments.
-
Adaptability: Showcase a keen ability to quickly adapt to new conditions, environments, and challenges, contributing to the agility of our testing operations.
Availability
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, Monday to Friday, flexible, overtime may occur.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
