Dyno Technician
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Fordonsmontörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla fordonsmontörsjobb i Ängelholm
2026-04-14
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
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Koenigsegg is looking for a Dyno Technician!
We are looking for a hands-on Dyno Technician to join our Prototype & Testing Department. In this role, you will support development, validation, and troubleshooting of e-motors and inverters in our dyno test environment. You will work closely with engineers to build safe and repeatable test setups, while ensuring accurate and reliable test results.
What you will do
Set up and prepare mechanical, electrical, and cooling systems for dyno testing
Build and validate test setups for e-motors, inverters, harnesses, and related components
Monitor tests during operation and identify deviations or issues early
Ensure test data is accurate, complete, and properly documented
Troubleshoot components and identify root causes of failures
Document results and findings in a clear and structured way
Support with setup and teardown of test equipment when needed
Ensure all work is carried out safely and according to established procedures
Requirements
Technical background within electrical, mechatronics, automotive, or similar
Experience working in a test environment such as dyno or test benches
Strong hands-on skills across mechanical and electrical systems
Good attention to detail and structured way of working
Good to have
Experience with CAN tools or logging
Basic understanding of control systems or test automation
Experience with insulation resistance testing or power measurement equipment
Understanding of grounding, shielding, and cable routing in test environments
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application date. Don't miss the chance, apply today!
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 74 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9853206