Driver Display Application Development Technical Lead C++
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
If you are interested in developing functionality directly noticeable by our drivers, enjoy seeing the results of your work in vehicles and feel excited creating a product together with your team in a bigger context, you are the one we are looking for!
Job Responsibilities
We are seeking a senior developer to join our team as Technical Lead for our C++ developers working with the application layer for the driver display.
As Technical Lead, you will:
Guide and mentor: Play a key role in guiding the other developers and make sure that the ways we use our technical capabilities are optimal.
Ensure quality: Contribute to a premium quality driver interface by leveraging the full potential of our ECU system and development tools.
Collaborate: Participate in ECU System wide discussions and activities.
Drive Technical domain for application C++ developers.
Lead the Community of Practice for this area.
Guide code reviews to maintain code quality and share knowledge with the team.
Ensure code is clear, maintainable and follows industry best practices.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.
Who You Are
Extensive experience as a C++ developer, particularly in embedded systems.
Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.
Experience and knowledge in QNX, and AUTOSAR Adaptive.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Familiarity with agile methods and ways of working.
University or higher education degree in an area such as computer science, embedded systems, electrical engineering, or similar.
Nice to Have:
Experience with Qt/QML for cross-platform UI development.
Understanding of security and data protection in embedded systems.
As we are a team of mixed nationalities, our daily language is English. Therefore, proficiency in written and spoken English is required. Swedish is beneficial, but not mandatory.
This is Us
Our department
At Cluster Functions, we are responsible for implementing the GUI and business logic for our driver display functionality. We ensure that the driver receives the right information at the right time to complete the transport mission efficiently and safely.
We are moving towards a continuous development phase where we will, among other things, work on extending the product content for our BEV vehicles.
We are also looking forward to extending our collaboration with Traton Group colleagues in the near future, learning and expanding our horizons together.
Our teams
We have three End-to-End teams (E2E) within Cluster Development Domain consisting of Product Owner and Scrum Master, Requirements engineer, GUI and application developers and System Testers. Together they can handle new customer requirements for driver display entirely within the same team.
Each competence domain is led by a Technical Lead, whose role is to:
Ensure that we have a common way of working.
Foster continuous learning among colleagues across all teams.
Identify and prioritize technical needs for the product backlog.
The teams consists of a mix of onsite and remote developers with various levels of experience and diverse nationalities We work together seamlessly, regardless of location.
We are good at taking care of each other, ensuring that we learn from shared knowledge along the way. Commitment and Team Spirit are qualities that stand out.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-09. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
