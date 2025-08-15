Doctoral student

Doctoral student in Reduction of brake wear emissions from urban heavy-duty transport.
We invite applicants to join our team in Air Quality within Energy conversion and propulsion systems. We are looking for a Doctoral student to study Reduction of brake wear emissions from urban heavy-duty transport.
This is an opportunity to measure, characterize, model and understand the formation of brake wear particles and ultimately reduce the health impact from urban transport. The research will be performed in collaboration with industry as well as stake holders in society.
About us
Our research aims at supporting sustainable transport systems, mainly focusing on road transport. We seek to bridge the gap between emissions from transportation to reduced environmental and health impact. Read more here.
The position is located at the Division of Transport Energy and Environment at Chalmers University of Technology, Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences. You will be joining an interdisciplinary team with Jonas Sjöblom and other collaborators at Chalmers and in industry.
About the research project
You will work in the project "Reduction of brake wear emissions from urban heavy-duty transport", financed by the Swedish Energy Agency (FFI). The upcoming Euro 7 legislation broadening the scope from only tail-pipe emissions to include also brake wear emissions. There are many knowledge gaps to reach a zero-emission transport sector. An interdisciplinary approach is needed including automotive, material, aerosol, chemistry, medicine and policy instruments. The current project includes several research groups (Dynamics, Vehicle Engineering and Autonomous Systems) and industry (AB Volvo, Haldex AB) and will also collaborate with other universities and industries.
Required qualifications
• A master's level degree in a relevant field. For individuals with an education earned outside of Sweden, for example a 4-year bachelor's degree is accepted.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Meritorious qualifications
• Powertrain mechanics, tribology
• Modelling (FEM, CFD)
• Materials characterization (SEM, EDX, etc)
• Aerosol physics
• Data analysis and programming (e.g., MATLAB, Python, or R)
• Interdisciplinary teamwork
• Fieldwork and particle sampling e.g. on/from vehicles
• Swedish language skills (spoken and written)
What you will do
As a Doctoral student, your responsibilities will include:
• Planning and conducting research under the guidance of your supervisors
• Developing and applying measurement tools to study brake wear emissions
• Participating in research campaigns on-road
• Characterisation of brake wear particles (on-line aerosol instruments as well as off-line sampling)
• Modelling of brake temperatures and wear and to relate these to measured particle emissions
• Writing scientific articles and other publications
• Presenting your work at conferences and to stakeholders
• Collaborating with researchers, industry professionals, and fellow Doctral students
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to up to 20 per cent of working hours
Contract terms and what we offer
• The Doctoral student position is fully funded from start
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-09-15
For questions about the research project, please contact:
Jonas Sjöblom, Docent jonas.sjoblom@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
