Doctor in Biotechnology and Applied Microbiology
2026-01-07
We are seeking a highly motivated researcher to join our yeast biotechnology group at Chalmers University of Technology.
Our research explores the largely untapped natural diversity of yeasts, with the goal of discovering and characterizing non-conventional species that possess unique and biotechnologically valuable traits. These include, for example, the ability to utilize unusual or complex carbon sources and to produce high-value metabolites that are difficult or impossible to obtain with conventional production hosts. In parallel, we design and build advanced yeast cell factories.
By combining fundamental biology with cutting-edge strain engineering, our work aims to enable sustainable bioproduction of fuels, chemicals, and materials, addressing key challenges in the transition to a bio-based economy.
About us
The position is placed at the Division of Industrial Biotechnology within the Department of Life Sciences. The Division counts around 50 members and consists of a dynamic and international group of researchers. We combine fundamental and applied research that contributes to the development of a bio-based, sustainable society. In particular, we focus on microbial processes and enzymes acting on renewable biomass.
The division has an extensive instrument platform for analytics, molecular biology, protein production and purification and fermentation that is fully available for the project. In addition, core facilities with advanced equipment are available within both the Department and at the University campus.
The Department of Life Sciences conducts research, innovation, and education to enable a biobased society and improve human health. We explore how biological systems, and innovative technologies can be used to convert biomass into valuable products. We use advanced computational technologies to discover how biomolecules and organisms function and interact. We pioneer new methods for prediction, prevention, diagnostics and treatment of diseases.
Job description
This research project aims to understand how different yeast species sense, uptake, and metabolize lactose, and how these traits can be exploited to convert lactose into valuable bioproducts. Using selected non-conventional yeasts as model organisms, the project focuses on uncovering the molecular basis of lactose utilization in eukaryotic microorganisms.
The work combines bioinformatic and comparative genomic analyses to identify key genes and pathways involved in lactose transport and metabolism, together with phenotypic characterization of targeted deletion mutants. In addition, adaptive laboratory evolution will be used to obtain strains with improved lactose consumption, followed by genome sequencing and reverse engineering.
Overall, the project will provide fundamental insights into yeast carbohydrate metabolism and support the development of improved yeast cell factories for the sustainable valorization of lactose-rich substrates, such as dairy side streams.
Your major responsibility will be to pursue research within the scope of the project. You are also expected to write scientific manuscripts and to share your research results both in presentations at the division meetings and at international conferences, supervise bachelor and master students, and taking responsibility for side tasks such as keeping the lab and instruments in good condition.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for you who fulfil the following:
• A PhD degree in Biotechnology/Bioengineering, Microbiology, Molecular Biology or other related disciplines.
• Experience in yeast genetics and physiology and molecular biology techniques will be required.
• University courses or equivalent in (eukaryotic) microbiology, cell physiology, bioinformatics and metabolic engineering are highly qualifying merits.
• Know-how of genome editing using CRISPR/Cas9, microbial cultivation/fermentation, bioinformatics and analytical techniques are highly meritorious.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for a maximum of 360 days.
What we offer
• Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: February 6th, 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Cecilia Geijer, Associate Professor, cecilia.geijer@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
