The Discipline Commissioning Engineer assists with the preparation, execution and management of the project commissioning activities associated with their discipline and for any discipline interface requirements.
Create the weekly discipline work plan
Input to the 30- and 60-day commissioning look-ahead plan
Provide discipline progress reports against planned activities.
Highlight any concerns about planned commissioning activities/plans
Develop a breakdown of commissioning systems and limits of safe handover (LOSH) drawings.
Review vendor documentation and procedures
Review handover documentation/procedures from construction handover to commissioning.
Ensure discipline team resources competency to safely and efficiently pre-commission and commission equipment and systems.
Input to manpower plans necessary to effectively execute the planned scope.
Assist in developing commissioning plans and schedules from the agreed logic and integrate this into the overall schedule.
Lead a team of discipline commissioning technicians so equipment and systems could be safely handed over.
Create equipment and materials requirements for the planned commissioning activities: place materials requests, PO numbers and ROS dates.
Liaise with vendor support personnel and operations support personnel where required. Ensure all preservation requirements are implemented and regularly maintained.
Ensures all interface requirements (internal and external) are, from a commissioning perspective, clearly identified.
Experience Requirements: The Discipline Commissioning Engineer shall have an engineering discipline or operations discipline background and have a minimum of 15 years of field commissioning experience in major projects. Så ansöker du
