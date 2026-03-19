Director of Product Strategy
Moody's Analytics Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moody's Analytics Sweden AB i Stockholm
Skills and Competencies
Strategic thinking and ability to translate market insights into actionable product plans.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with proficiency in data-driven decision-making.
Excellent communication and presentation skills for engaging senior stakeholders and clients.
Leadership and team management capabilities to drive cross-functional collaboration.
Familiarity with financial modeling, risk analytics, and technology-driven product development.
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Responsibilities
The Director of Product Strategy will lead the development and execution of product and market strategies for our structured finance and fixed income solutions. This role requires a visionary leader with deep domain expertise in financial markets and a proven track record of driving product innovation and growth. The ideal candidate will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define strategic priorities, identify market opportunities, and deliver products that meet evolving client needs.
Strategic Leadership:
Define and execute the long-term product strategy aligned with business objectives and market trends.
Drive innovation and differentiation in structured finance and fixed income product offerings.
Market Analysis & Positioning:
Conduct market research, competitive analysis, and client segmentation to identify growth opportunities.
Develop go-to-market strategies and pricing models to maximize product adoption and revenue.
Product Lifecycle Management:
Oversee product roadmap development, prioritization, and delivery in collaboration with product managers and engineering teams.
Ensure products meet regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Stakeholder Engagement:
Partner with senior leadership, sales, and marketing to align product strategy with organizational goals.
Act as a thought leader in client meetings, industry conferences, and internal forums. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02
E-post: christoffer.robberts@moodys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moody's Analytics Sweden AB
(org.nr 556796-8473) Arbetsplats
Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing AB Kontakt
Christoffer Robberts christoffer.robberts@moodys.com Jobbnummer
9806178