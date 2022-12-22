Director, Cardiologist in Cardiovascular Safety CoE
Do you have expertise in cardiology, and passion for cardiac safety? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact expert cardiac safety evaluations in clinical trials? Then this position might be the one for you!
We are now looking for a Director Cardiovascular Safety Centre of Excellence and SKGs.
The Cardiovascular Safety Centre of Excellence consists of the AZ ECG Centre, AstraZeneca 's internal ECG Core Laboratory, and the Cardiovascular Safety Knowledge Group (CV SKG), and provides medical- scientific and cardiologic input, as well as operational and methodological support to AstraZeneca project teams. By incorporating into clinical programs "fit for purpose" cardiac safety strategies, study protocols, selecting best fitted evaluation methods (ECG, Arrhythmia monitoring, ABPM, cardiac imaging, etc.), technologies and biomarkers we play and important role to detect, evaluate and mitigate cardiac safety risks.
Working together with experts from other AZ functions within the framework of the CV SKG, the unit is the designated Centre for internal research for improved understanding and integration of new science in cardiac safety evaluations and for the development of novel scientific approaches to meet international regulatory requirements to determine drug safety. The Centre represents the company in value-generating external consortia and scientific groups.
What you'll do
As a Director Cardiovascular Safety Centre of Excellence and SKGs you are acting in two business roles: AZ ECG Centre Cardiologist in the AZ ECG Centre, reviewing and interpreting digital electrocardiograms from clinical trials, and Cardiac Safety Expert in the Cardiovascular Safety Knowledge Group, advising drug project teams on topics related to drug/biologics-induced CV toxicity to support strategic decisions in drug development. This is a role that impacts the entire function and the broader AZ organization.
Provides cardiology, scientific author and reviewer contribution to development of clinical study documents
Delivers digital ECG data review and interpretation in clinical studies where the AZ ECG Centre delivers the end to end services
Supervises and mentors ECG Scientific Advisors and provides expert contribution to the development of new methodologies for ECG and Holter signals analysis, and testing and validation of new devices and methodologies for blood pressure measurement, including connected devices and wearable CV digital devices in AZ clinical trials.
Provides expert advice on the choice and use of appropriate CV Imaging techniques and other laboratory techniques to optimize CV safety and to prevent CV toxicity in clinical trials
Provides technical leadership as an expert for the processes and approaches related to drug/biologics-induced CV toxicity throughout the drug/biologics lifecycle in drug development.
Acts as a specialist expert within a cross-functional multi-skilled teams comprised of experts across multidisciplinary project teams to design the approach, and analyse and interpret the data relevant to drug/biologics-induced CV toxicity
Acts as expert in own field to provide scientific and medical input to Global Patient Safety activities, with special focus on cross-project and cross-TA activities of a scientific nature
Manages high level CV safety risks by making complex judgements, developing innovative solutions and applying a comprehensive cross-functional and pharmaceutical industry understanding
Essential for the role
Medical degree with strong clinical experience
Specialty training and board certification in the field of expertise with > 5 years of clinical cardiology practice
High level of interactive communication to set clear direction and directly advising others at a high level
Enhanced cultural sensitivity to lead cross-functional teams in a matrix environment
Ability to balance business and clinical research objectives
A thorough knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, especially clinical research and global regulatory requirements and practices governing expedited and periodic safety reporting, signal generation, safety evaluation and risk management activities
Recognized by peers for therapeutic area expertise and commercial/safety understanding
Proven high quality scientific track record
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Broad knowledge of drug development
Desirable
Extensive general medical knowledge and academic/research experience within the cardiac electrophysiology field
> 2 years of drug development/safety experience the majority of which should be in industry with clear evidence of delivery
Demonstrated capability to lead implementation of new technology and/or working routines within a complex organization.
Why AstraZeneca?
Our purpose is ambitious and so is our approach. Becoming a more agile and innovative company means building a dynamic, inspiring culture where we celebrate forward thinking and act with a sense of urgency. We are ambitious, take informed risks and learn from both success and failure. We are curious, creative and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first.
what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself in this position?
Welcome with your application; CV and cover letter, no later than 16th January, 2023.
