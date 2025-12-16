Digital Service Manager
Incluso AB / Webbmasterjobb / Göteborg Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Digital Service Manager for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in January, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
You will own and manage WAN, LAN, LAN FW and DDI being part of our Network platform operated by our supplier, the full lifecycle, powering a standardized platform and delivering end-of-the-end service.
You will ensure the Network is available, reliable, secure, and enable Automotive business to be effective.
You will oversee the daily management of the Network, ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, and the adoption of best-in-class solutions.
You will be responsible for supplier contracts, including both service execution and finance control to ensure consistent supplier execution of the service.
To drive continuous improvements with the aim of developing the standard together with architects and optimizing operational stability and cost.
We are building up the Automotive IT and in this intense phase You will be what we call catcher taking on the Accountability by a Project defined Hand over process.
You must have proven experience of setting up processes required for the New Service and Manage it in Operations. You will have suppliers performing the work, and they rely on your structured approach.
Key responsibilities
• Operational Excellence: Drive improvements in availability, reliability, security, and performance of the Service, ensuring seamless operations and minimizing downtime. Engagement on significant business disturbance incidents to contribute to the expertise of knowledge.
• Vendor Management: Being contract owner and managing supplier relationships, follow up on service levels, root cause analysis, supplier performance to safeguard business operational stability and that supplier deliver to agreed contract framework.
• Service Roadmap: Develop and execute the roadmap for the Service to reach business and service goals and objectives with continuous improvements and cost efficiency.
• Budget control: Developing and owning budget and forecast, delivering within given guidelines.
• Collaboration: Work closely with users, community and stakeholders to ensure successful operations of the Service. Stakeholders being suppliers and colleagues like Network Solution Architect, Security team, Service Mgmt team for Change, Incident and Problem process as some examples. You will also work closely with the Industrial Network Service owner in our team, and back up with each other.
• Technical knowledge: Network skills from Global companies that allow You as Service owner to manage and own the outsources services.
• Risk Mitigation: Collaborate with the Security team to ensure that our infrastructure is secure and compliant, protecting the organization from potential
In summary, you will manage the Service and drive the development of this area, taking full ownership of its operational responsibilities. This is a hands-on role focused on delivering results and ensuring progress for the Service While you will lead and coordinate work across teams, the position does not include direct personnel management or team development responsibilities.
You will enjoy working here if You (are/have)
• Relevant academic background in computer science, Information Systems, Network connectivity, or related field.
• Senior experience in Network Connectivity, preferable in a truly Global environment operated by outsourcing partners
• Strong communication, stakeholder management, and leadership skills with a proven ability to balance technical nuances with non-technical language
• Ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
• Persistent, structured, coherent mindset and ensuring that agreed standards are followed, supplier delivers according to contract, and cost is under control.
• Like to work in dynamic environment where you work closely with cross-functional teams
This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in January, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se +46 72 453 55 14 Jobbnummer
9648248