Digital Modeler

Assignment Description:
The consultant will work with existing interior projects in the late phase of the project. The work tasks would
consist of developing surface models together with Designers and Studio Engineers.
The consultant should be able to work with flexibility and high speed with conceptual and quality A-class
modeling and have full understanding for technical input in the late face of the projects.
Requirements:
Need to have extensive knowledge and experience from similar work with Alias or IcemSurf within automotive
industry. Minimum 6 years
Software and IT: Alias / IcemSurf. Teamcenter knowledge is a plus.
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Personal attributes: Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative, team player, responsible. Så ansöker du
