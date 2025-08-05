Digital Merchandising Lead
As a Digital Merchandising Lead in Retail, you will drive execution of the commercial agenda and merchandising strategy together with Merchandise Managers to exceed financial targets. You have a deep interest in the customer and consumer and use customer centric approach in everything you do. You use your retail knowledge and understand synergies between channels, and interest in product, strong analytical ability, and commercial skills, enabling you to constantly improve customer shopping experience in market. It is of great importance to have strong collaboration from operational teams in which will help to implement and execute regional strategy.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Implement & execute regional merchandising strategy and commercial priorities:
Be up to date with regional assortment and demand & inventory strategy.
Execute regional assortment direction in close alignment to omni merchandising manager.
Set product and category must-wins for the Ecommerce channel which are shared with the Ecommerce Lead to optimize product exposure strategy.
Optimize local selling peaks driven by calendar and customer shopping behavior.
Be responsible to share information towards the digital team regarding availability, activation plan, deal structures to support excellent execution on site.
Drive in and post season inventory management:
Pick full price, discount, and sale activities in line with regional merch direction.
Execute stock management, sale and EOP in line with the regional strategy.
Execute commercial reduction activation in line with regional guidelines.
Execute regional strategy for commercial impact on key product categories omni (re)act based on in season performance.
Follow-up on stock and resolve issues together with regional Merchandising manager and E-commerce Lead.
Follow up and inform about progress:
Know your market retail situation and customer profile.
Provide commercial team with constant & structured sales follow-up for the channel.
Review your commercial plan periodically and suggest improvements for next year.
Follow-up commercial initiatives in store to confirm or adjust actions needed to meet the regional merchandising strategy.
Follow-up commercial results and KPIs and benchmark between areas, sales markets and other regions.
WHO YOU ARE
Being part of our omni journey means there is not one clear path. We ask of you to be open to change and take part in creating an organization for the future. This is an opportunity for openminded team players that by being curious, innovative, and forward-thinking want to change our business and the whole industry. We ask you to be yourself, drive results, work towards goals and go for it with everything you've got.
Previous experience within merchandising, inventory optimization or supply and demand planning.
Able to work independently and be self-motivated while still working within a team environment and fostering a strong team collaboration.
Strong digital knowledge and commercial drive for product excellence.
Sales-driven and have a strong commercial awareness and salesmanship.
Analytical to follow up and estimate performance.
Understanding of products, stock- and product lifecycle-management.
Good skills in MS Office, especially in Excel and PowerPoint.
Collaborative, with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Fluent written and spoken English.
Previous experience in executing commercial plans.
Previous experience in and post season stock management.
Knowledge in operational best practices and routines for digital
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending your application through the career site as soon as possible but no later than 15st Aug, 2025, and initiate the dialogue with your current manager.
This is a full-time temporary position with 12-month contract, based in one of our Regional Offices either in Stockholm or London, and reports to the Merchandise Manager.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.

All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
