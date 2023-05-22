Digital Marketing Manager
Vattenfall AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Företagsbeskrivning
Vattenfall's Business Unit Network Solutions has grown significantly over the last years and we have a continuous ambitious growth plan ahead of us. Today we have around 100 employees with offices in Sweden, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Oslo. Network Solutions main offer is "Power-as-a-Service", were we build, own and operate electrical infrastructure including charging and battery solutions and sell it as a service to our customers. Our main customer segments are the industry and the heavy transport sectors. With our solutions we enable electrification and the journey towards a fossil free future.Publiceringsdatum2023-05-22Beskrivning av jobbet
Are you an experienced B2B digital marketeer with a genuine interest in growing businesses and would like to join our exciting journey in enabling a fossil-free future?
We are looking for the right person to fill the new position as Digital Marketing Manager for our international Business Unit Vattenfall Network Solutions.
Our offer
We offer you the exciting opportunity to become part of our international team and to play an important role in our growth journey driving digital marketing development and activities. As Digital Marketing Manager, you will take on a specialist and leading role within our marketing function where you will work across markets on a strategical, tactical and operational level.
Job description
In this role you will lead, coordinate and drive our digital marketing strategy and development across countries and throughout the whole marketing and sales funnel with the aim to make our lead generation and conversion work more effective and efficient. You will work in close cooperation with our marketing team, IT and the sales organization.
You have the responsibility to see the entire chain in the digital marketing work and can point out which parts work well, which parts need support and which tools and methods are applicable in the individual different cases.
You are our go-to person for digital marketing strategy, activation, optimization and follow up.
The role will require a mindset for substantial growth of the business, combined with securing that we drive for optimization of digital marketing activities, either that is inbound lead nurturing/generation or that is targeted account acquisition (ABM).
You will work closely with the rest of the marketing team, the sales organisation and the rest of the Business Enablement team as well as with other internal B2B organization and staff functions.
Main responsibilities
In close collaboration with IT and rest of marketing team drive the digital marketing strategy and development across countries throughout the full marketing funnel.
Develop, execute and optimize digital marketing strategies and tactics including the lead nurturing process and supporting content across various channels, including marketing automation, web, social media, email, SEO, digital advertising, content marketing, for effective ROI.
Support country marketing in creating, managing and optimizing local digital marketing activities for lead nurturing and conversion together with targeted account based marketing activities s, including ad copy, targeting, and optimization.
Responsible for setting requirements for and take lead in driving the development of Network Solution's digital marketing tools and platforms to support efficient marketing work and follow-up - such as defining the relevant KPIs and supporting reports and dashboards, marketing automation, defining workflows, campaigns etc - in close collaboration with the IT development team.
Regularly monitoring, follow-up, reporting and optimizing on the performance of marketing automation and digital marketing activities, using existing and new tools such as Analytics and other analytics platforms (available in Marketing Automation, different social media platforms etc).
Kravspecifikation
You are triggered by playing an important role in contributing to growing the business in an efficient way via the support of marketing and communications. To be successful you are truly interested in understanding our business and targeted customers and how we best can reach and support their whole buying journey with support of the right digital tools, systems and marketing related activities. You also like to continuously seek improvements and develop our work in a close and positive collaboration with colleagues.
You are characterized by a positive mindset and attitude and is a real team-player and love to work across countries, tools and processes. You have strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data and analyze and optimize digital marketing activities for optimal results. You are proficient in tools such as Marketing automation, Analytics, Adwords, social media management platforms etc.
The role requires great communication and collaboration skills, working with various teams and stakeholders to execute digital marketing strategies.
You have
A master or bachelor degree in business administration, marketing, communication or similar.
At least 4 years of relevant experience within B2B digital marketing, preferably in an international environment.
Broad experience with regards to full funnel digital marketing, including working hands-on with Marketing Automation, digital campaigns, web, SoMe channels etc.
Experience in developing, monitoring and follow up of different digital marketing work (inbound lead nurturing and targeted account based marketing activities) across own and paid channels such as web, social media (own and paid), marketing automation, SEM, display ads, email/EDR etc.
Experience in setting requirements for development of sales and marketing tools and platforms such as marketing automation and CRM to drive efficient marketing work in close collaboration with sales. Experience in working with Microsoft Dynamics Marketing is highly meritorious
Great communication skills (text and PPT)
You are fluent in Swedish and English both verbally and in writing. If you speak Dutch, or Danish that is a bonus.'
Ytterligare information
The position is located in Vattenfall's head office in Solna, Sweden.
Last day to apply is 29th of may.
For information about the role contact Zandra Salomonsson, Director Sales Pipeline and Business Enablement, phone +46 70-679 88 00 or zandra.salomonsson@vattenfall.com
.
For information about the recruitment process contact, Adrian Malmberg, phone 070-234 26 41 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
7800790