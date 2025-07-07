DevOps Engineer Stockholm
Are you an experienced
DEVOPS ENGINEER who wants to be a part of building the new organization within ALTEN Software Automotive. Join us at ALTEN in Stockholm and work with cutting-edge technologies to create a sustainable future together with our clients, and get the opportunity to work with world leading companies within the Automotive Industry.
Does this sound interesting? Apply today!
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
To be a good match for the role we see that you hold at least 3 years of experience in DevOps. Besides being passionate about DevOps, we think you are communicative, responsive, and collaborative. We also think our new colleague should have experience with:
• Python
• GoLang or Bash
• AWS
• CI/CD
• Docker or Kubernetes
• Git or Jenkins
Meritorious if you have:
• Work experience in agile environments
• Swedish language skills
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
