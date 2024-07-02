DevOps Engineer
Do you want to work in an inclusive and evolving team where you create value for Telia Finance customers, while taking our IT solutions to the next level? Do you want to work in a team where we find solutions to complex problems and challenge each other to test new and exciting techniques and ways of working?
Apply today and join Telia Finance Product & IT!
Is this your next opportunity?
In this role, you will initially work as a DevOps Engineer in the FINAL Transformation team. The team develops and maintains the core application for managing rental business for Telia Finance, what we offer as a product for corporate customers to lease hardware and software.
The application is currently being transposed to a Linux platform with Java and cloud-based infrastructure. The new platform will be up and running in the autumn of 2025. After completing the transposition, we will proceed with system modernization using our new tech stack.
Our long term objective is to establish an integrated DevOps Team with distributed ownership of applications and services. This involves incident management across all teams, test driven development with automation, a public cloud first approach and 24/7 system availability. As the first DevOps Engineer on the team, you will play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.
Is this you?
At least 5 years of DevOps experience
Experience with GitHub Actions, GitHub runners, JFrog Artifactory, and build tools like Maven and Gradle
Proficiency with Linux and Bash
Experience with managing Java web applications deployed in a Linux environment, relational RDBMS systems like PostgreSQL and Oracle Database
Demonstrated leadership experience in working with DevOps teams in an agile development environment
Telia Finance is more than a workplace
With us you will learn from skilled colleagues across the Nordics, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work.
We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong.
In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits, for example:
As a Telia employee, you receive four half-days off work in conjunction with holidays every year. This means your workday is shortened by four hours on four different occasions, which amounts to 16 hours of extra time off to look forward to.
Telia offers a supplementary parental benefit for 180 days per child which can bring compensation up to 90 % of your salary.
All employees have a reduction of working hours of 65 minutes per week (in total 56,3 hours per year when working 100%).
All employees can sign up for Telia's own services with discounts, e.g. mobile subscriptions, broadband packages and TV packages, Play+. You have also as an employee a 10 % discount on the majority of products in Telia stores.
Wellness and Massage allowance, yearly bonus, ITP pension, 30 days' vacation, collective agreement.
What happens next?
If you fancy joining our team, don't hesitate to apply! If you want to know more about the job you are welcome to contact our recruiter Ebba at ebba.pers@teliacompany.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application and to making sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent.
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. During the process, required background controls will be performed. We welcome applicants with different backgrounds and nationalities, but we do require you to have the relevant work permits for Sweden.
PS. We are on vacation and will get back to you in August to review your application. Have a great summer!
