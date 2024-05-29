DevOps Engineer
Toca Boca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Do you want to work with an app loved by kids all around the world? Toca Boca World has millions (and millions) of users with more and more kids discovering the app every day. It's a live platform for true open-ended play, an ever-expanding space where kids can tell any story they like.
We're looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our growing team. We are focusing on improvements to processes and the tools our programmers use in order to deliver better and more. You will be dedicated to these improvements to ensure we are continuously improving.
What you'll be doing
You'll be adapting the Unity CI/CD platform that is built by our central tech team for the specific needs of the Toca Boca World game (builds, test automation, release process). While collaborating to make changes and improvements to it.
You'll provide support for other programmers, artists and others in regards to the CI/CD platform.
You'll work on building and maintaining integration with mobile store platforms like Google Play, App Store and Amazon Store.
You'll align with and contribute to a culture and set of practices that ensure long-term stability and quality of life.
Is this you?
- You have experience with building and maintaining CI/CD platforms in the cloud
- You have experience with Python and Docker
- You have experience with building pipelines for a game engine
- You have experience with building pipelines for mobile platforms (Android and iOS)
- You believe in the power of play!
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Toca Boca World is our biggest game yet, with multiplayer game Toca Boca Days launching in select markets through 2024. Are you in? Let's play.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). You need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation or offer remote work. We apply for a 6 month probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://tocaboca.com/ Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
8714945