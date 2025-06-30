DevOps Engineer - Build & Evolve Cloud Platform in AWS
2025-06-30
Job description
Randstad Digital is currently seeking a DevOps Engineer for a consultant assignment at a global technology company based in central Gothenburg.
In this position, you will help develop and improve services that support developer teams, working in a dynamic software development environment that makes a real impact globally. You will be part of an agile, learning-focused organization with talented and dedicated colleagues from over 30 different nations. Collaboration, trust, and helpfulness are central values in this organization.
You will join a platform team that builds and maintains the CICD platform in AWS, with the goal of streamlining onboarding and enabling developer teams to focus on delivery without needing deep AWS expertise.
Work type: Hybrid - on-site presence required minimum Wednesdays and Thursdays, with flexibility for additional days at the office.
Project focus: Creation and maintenance of an AWS platform that facilitates the migration of products to the cloud, enabling teams to leverage cloud services without in-depth AWS expertise.
Please note: This advertisement will remain published during the summer, and we will review applications after the holiday period.
Responsibilities
As DevOps Engineer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining the cloud platform that enables our developer teams to deliver high-quality solutions efficiently. Working in a cross-functional environment with application developers, cloud architects, and security specialists, you will help ensure that complex cloud infrastructure and CICD workflows are transformed into reliable, scalable, and easy-to-use services.
You will primarily work with AWS, Kubernetes, Terraform, GitLab, and scripting languages such as Python and Bash. Your focus will be on building and maintaining modern cloud platforms that meet high technical, security, and operational standards.
In this role, you will:
Design, build, and maintain infrastructure in AWS and Kubernetes
Develop and maintain cloud-based CICD solutions that support multiple development teams
Collaborate with backend, application, and security teams to integrate and secure advanced functionality
Ensure high availability, scalability, and security of the platform
Contribute to architectural decisions and continuous improvement of the platform
Participate in pair and mob programming, code reviews, and team discussions to maintain high quality and consistency
Stay updated on DevOps trends, cloud technologies, and best practices
Qualifications
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Experience with cloud technologies such as AWS services, Terraform, EKS, Docker, or similar
Proficiency in Linux and scripting languages (Python, Bash, etc.)
Experience in DevOps and DevSecOps practices
Knowledge of GitHub Enterprise and advanced security
Analytical problem-solving skills
Strong communication and collaboration abilities
A proactive, driven, and positive attitude with a willingness to continuously learn and grow
