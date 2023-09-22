DevOps/CI Software Developer
We're running an exciting mission. The mission developing the Android Infotainment Platform for current and upcoming Volvo, Polestar and other Geely brand cars.
More about us (https://www.haleytek.com/about-us)
Are you the one we are looking for? You have proven experience from software development in larger contexts and now you have found out how stimulating it is to utilize your experiences to improve for other developers.
You and your skills
You are a true developer who is motivated by challenging tasks, have a personal interest in technology and will be a key person in building and improving our CI/CD environment as well as coaching and spreading a DevOps culture in our development teams. You like to see the whole picture and have an overall understanding of the complete system, you have worked with complex integration processes in a multi team environment.
You will be part of an experienced team, developing and operating the full-stack of our CI-machinery all the way from infrastructure, build-systems, automation, data-analysis and visualization. In our work we are involving multiple technologies and tools: Python, Gerrit, Git, Cloud/Azure, SSO, Kubernetes, OnPrem, Linux, Ansible, Terraform, PostgreSQL, Prometheus, Grafana, Typescript, ReactJS, and Docker.
Our culture
As a flat organization we build an accountable culture that enables the teams to influence, and makes quick decisions and actions possible. Everyone is willing and able to pitch in and do hands on jobs when needed. In line with this, you will also have the opportunity to influence the development of this role.
We are a professional, energetic and friendly team, working in a modern office at the waterfront of Lindholmen, Göteborg. Our developers are working with cutting edge equipment and advanced hi-tech computers. We offer competitive benefits, such as maximum taxfree fitness allowance.
If you believe that work should be fun and that a workplace should be defined by inclusion, diversity and an open-minded, 'in it together' mentality
Come and join us on our journey! Become a HaleyTek:er!
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
HaleyTek AB https://www.haleytek.com/
Linda Hedenstedt linda@haleytek.com
