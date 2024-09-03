Development Team Lead - Global Integration
2024-09-03
Join Epiroc as a Development Team Lead and be part of our global success story!
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries. We develop and produce innovative drill rigs, rock excavation, and construction equipment, and provide world-class service and consumables.
At Epiroc IT, we are dedicated to providing the technology behind our innovations and the tools that empower collaboration within Epiroc. Our mission is to develop solutions and services that drive the organization's growth and profitability on a global scale.
Why Join Us?
Experience a unique and exciting atmosphere that values and rewards hard work, offering plenty of opportunities for personal growth. Our team is spread around the world, but we work closely together, believing that our differences make us stronger and are key to our success in global Enterprise Integration.
Your Mission
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Team Lead to oversee one of our Development Teams. This pivotal role will focus on the development of Azure DevOps technology and an integration platform hosted on Microsoft Azure. As a Team Lead, you will guide and inspire a talented team of developers. This team currently consists of external consultants so you will have the chance to build your own team with time.
As a Global Integration Development Team Lead, you will:
* Lead and Inspire: Lead, mentor, and motivate a team of developers in the design and implementation of Azure-based solutions.
* Innovate and Align: Ensure alignment with integration standards and foster a culture of innovation.
* Bridge and Coordinate: Act as the main contact for business to Enterprise Integration, coordinating demands and bridging the gap between developers, architects, and test teams.
* Contribute and Support: Contribute as a Developer and Architect, supporting team members in establishing and standardizing processes.
Other Responsibilities:
* Oversee the development and deployment of an integration platform that connects various systems within our complex global infrastructure.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and provide technical guidance.
* Manage project timelines, resources, and deliverables, ensuring successful project execution.
* Foster an agile development environment and promote best practices in software development, testing, and deployment.
* Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to drive continuous improvement and innovation.
Working in an agile environment, you will collaborate closely with business and development teams to establish and validate integration design requirements and align the integration architecture.
Your Profile
You are a seasoned integrator with a background in software development and integration architecture. You stay current with industry trends, technology and regulations. You can see the big picture, bringing fresh perspectives and consider long-term implications.
You have leadership experience and excellent interpersonal and communication skills, reflecting your desire for collaboration. You are proactive, well-organized, and able to operate independently within guidelines. Being open-minded and ready for new challenges, your analytical and administrative skills are assets you rely on daily.
Other Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
* Proven experience in leading software development teams, preferably in an Agile environment.
* Strong proficiency with Azure DevOps and Microsoft Azure, including solution architecture, CI/CD pipeline development and management.
* Solid understanding of integration platforms and API management.
* Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
* Strong leadership qualities, with a focus on team development and collaboration.
* Proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
Location and Travel
This position can be based in Stockholm or Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel may be required. If a candidate from another country is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and Contact Information
Send your application, including your CV and personal letter, via our recruitment system as soon as possible, but no later than 24.9.2024. We review applications continuously.
For more information about this opportunity, please contact:
* Johan Granath, Global Integration Product Manager, at johan.granath@epiroc.com
* For recruitment process inquiries, contact Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, at zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
