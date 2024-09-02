Development engineer in engine development
2024-09-02
About the role
Our customer is currently facing an exciting time in their new engine projects where many new systems and functions are being developed. We are looking for a development engineer who can take a central role in this development process to lead, plan, communicate and secure the system's cross-functional deliveries against set goals.
Job duties
The duties will mainly consist of driving the development of valvetrain components towards suppliers and be part of the work to meet various internal customers' wishes and requirements for the entire system. The work is cross-functional with many groups and departments involved, including production, and purchasing, which means you will build up a large network of contacts.
We are looking for you with...
• University or master's degree in mechanics or similar
• Good knowledge of spoken and written English
We see it as meritorious if you have knowledge of Swedish, experience from industry and/or vehicle manufacturing and an understanding of software and hardware development.
To succeed in this role, we see that you are a driven individual who appreciates moving projects forward together with your colleagues and suppliers. You are a relationship builder who looks forward to building a wide network of contacts, both internally and externally, in order to succeed in the role. Last but not least, we see that you have an analytical streak and like to create an understanding of the data that is extracted and presented in order to make use of it in your work tasks.
What do you get?
• In this role, you will work cross-functionally and have the chance to build a large network of benefit you in this role, but also later in your career.
• You will get to work with new technologies that not many people get to do in the industry today.
About us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will be employed by us at Framtiden for an initial period.
Recruitment process
In this process, selection takes place continuously as follows:
• Selection according to list of requirements
• Interview (Framtiden)
• Interview (customer)
• Decision
Other information
• Start date: October
• Location: Södertälje
• Working hours: Office hours
• Workplace: 50-80% on-site Ersättning
