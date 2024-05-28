Development Engineer
2024-05-28
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Our team
Will you be our new colleague? We are a creative team that applies its expertise and knowledge to technical projects concerning chassis installations. More specifically air tanks, brake modules and sensor installations. Our job is finding new ways to improve products, methods and processes with focus on modularity. Right now we are on a path within electrification and autonomous driving, and looking for a new colleague that wants be part of driving the shift
Your role
You will be part of a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone works together in driving initiatives forward. As a new employee you will receive the full backing and support from all team members.
You will work with Scanias modularity system, finding the best solution together with our cross functions within product planning as well as production and other design groups. We also see a future where we will have smarter digital tools and processes, and encourage you to participate in the development.
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or similar educational level. During the last at least two years you have gained work experience within mechanical design or similar areas. You should have the ability to structure your own work as well as coordinate tasks with our cross functions. Since communication is important you are fluent in English and Swedish.
You have a good analytical ability, can see the context at an overall level, but also deep dive into solving more technical problems. Your personal qualities are characterized by a sense of responsibility, communication skills and quality awareness. While you are happy to take your own initiative, you are also a team player who understand that cooperation is a prerequisite for success.
We offer
We believe that you would like to be involved in all steps of the process, from idea to implementation in production. You will have the opportunity to get a wide knowledge of our product.
You will cooperate with test engineers, production engineers and purchasers. Together you take concepts to a production ready solution. You will also create drawings, prepare reports and presentations, and effectively communicate your findings within various forums.
Continual improvement and professional development of employees is a priority for us. The further education of employees is encouraged and supported. Whatever your professional dreams are, Scania's dynamic and numerous career development pathways can help you achieve them.
Application
Your application should contain CV and a copy of your degree. We will review the applications continuously so don't wait to apply!
Does this sound interesting to you and you want to know more, go ahead and write to your future manager:
Sandra Karlsson, ERTLV, sandra.karlsson@scania.com
Or contact your future work buddy Shankar Patil, Development Engineer ERTLV, shankar.patil@scania.com
if you have any questions about the group or tasks that she can help you answer on.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
