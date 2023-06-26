Development Engineer
The System and Energy controls section, part of Electrification Development, are responsible for the battery controlling software functions, features and tests for electrified trucks and buses. This is one of the key technologies for enabling sustainable transport solutions.
We are looking for senior software developers that will join our group of Propulsion Battery Control development. A group organised in two teams with competence and responsibility to develop functionality to control the high voltage battery for prolusion. Right in the forefront of driving the shift!
Key Responsibilities
As a part of a software development team you will be responsible to develop the application software for the battery management system for Scania and Traton brands. State of charge, state of health, thermal runaway, emergency switch off and isolation measurement are some of the core functions and services we work with. All developers work with software requirements, implementation and tests for our modules where the tests can be performed both in simulation and in trucks or busses.
Our System is moving towards ISO26262 certification, so as a developer you are also responsible for following the process and producing necessary documentation.
For the software function or module you work with, you drive the cross functional cooperation with other involved teams and contribute in the discussions with our stakeholders. You also work strategic with continuous improvements for our product and our tools.
Skills & Requirements
You have a Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics, Software engineering or a related discipline, or equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level. You have good knowledge of C/C++, Matlab/Simulink and RTOS (real time operating system) and several years of experience in Embedded Software development. Experience from automotive applications and standards as well as CAN bus vehicle standard is meritorious.
Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing is mandatory as well as your respect for the individual, one of Scania's core values.
As a person you have analytical skills and enjoy to work target oriented together with others in an agile team. You interact easy with others and have a pragmatic mindset. You are also passionate & purpose driven - you want to join us on the journey of enabling the future of sustainable transport solutions!
What we offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for new ideas. We are a diverse team that operates within a new technology area and have in common a passion for and strive towards reaching commonly set goals. We operate in a high pace environment where our ambitions to strive for transformation to electrification drives us. Openness, diversity and respect for the individual is valued high and our employees are our most important resource. We will invest in you and give you the possibility to broaden your skills and grow with us.
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities you also get benefits such as mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced price, access to our complete fitness centre and much more. We also have a flexible work space with the opportunity to work from home when suitable assignment. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
