Developer Asic

About this opportunity
We are looking for fresh grads to join our team within the Digital ASIC and FPGA organization in Lund. As a ASIC developer, you will learn to be involved in designing and securing the performance & functions in our ASICs, that is used in the Ericsson products.
The position requires basic understanding and familiarization of ASIC or FPGA design. The team you will be a part of will focus on Silicon development for 5G Ericsson equipments. Our organization works in accordance with Agile principles, so a close team interaction is central.
What you will do
Learn to design RTL code with System Verilog
Learn to define and implement UVM based test environments for IPs and subsystems
Learn to develop, run and debug test cases
Continuously improve and optimize ways of working
Learn and understand how to secure design quality
You will bring
MSc level in a technical field within Electronic System or the equivalent level of education (Fresh grads are highly encouraged to apply)
Familiar with ASIC/FPGA design & verification
Some knowledge in design or verification using System Verilog/VHDL and UVM will be an added advantage (not a must)
Some knowledge in developing test plans and directed/randomized test cases will be an added advantage (not a must)
Good communication and presentation skills in English
Communication, collaboration, and knowledge sharing comes natural to you. You are dedicated, and willing to listen & learn from an expert team member on existing designs, methods, and workflows. You are structured, have analytical skills and the ability to work in diverse cross-functional teams.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity! The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application:
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
Primary location for this role: Lund, Sweden
For specific questions please contact recruiter: Sofia Kolbovich sofia.kolbovich@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
