Developer
2025-03-14
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you a passionate and motivated new graduate looking to kick-start your career in software development?
We are seeking talented individuals to join our dynamic team and work on cutting-edge projects that make a real impact.
This is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to develop their technical skills, collaborate with experienced engineers, and grow in a supportive environment.
What you will do:
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, test, and maintain software applications.
• Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following industry best practices.
• Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
• Debug and troubleshoot software issues to ensure optimal performance.
• Assist in the implementation of new features and improvements based on business requirements.
• Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and emerging technologies.
The skills you bring:
• University degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Strong programming skills in one or more languages such as Java, Python, JavaScript, or C++.
• Understanding of software development methodologies, data structures, and algorithms.
• Familiarity with version control systems like Git.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
• Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
Some skills that could be of great to have:
• Experience with web development frameworks (React, Angular, or Vue.js) or backend technologies (Node.js, Django, or Spring Boot).
• Knowledge of databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB.
• Exposure to cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud).
• Internship or project experience in software development. Ersättning
