Developer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-08-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Software Developer
Who we are
Our group is developing applications that enable collaboration and product information sharing within the Traton family, including MAN and Navistar. As an example of what we do, one application we are currently building is tracker that visualises and shows the progress of our directional data flows between the different systems we work with.
Today, our development work is done in five agile teams, supported by two architects and a broader SAFe framework in which we are organised. The teams consist of a good mix of people with different backgrounds, interests and skills, and are really motivated to learn together to develop further.
Some of our teams are also cross-brand teams, meaning they include people from different brands within the Traton family. This creates a unique environment with a strong focus on empathy, building trust, and working together across organisations to accomplish shared goals.
We are now looking for a Software Developer to join one of our development teams!
Your profile
In our group, you will be part of our change journey together with colleagues at other Traton brands. You will work in the forefront with some of our emerging business needs, as we increase collaboration between brands.
When we asked one of our architects what kind of profile we're looking for, she said that "we expect a developer to bring curiosity to every task, whether they're delving into new technologies, debugging complex problems, or brainstorming innovative solutions."
Our other architect reminded us to add a bit more about the team structure: how as a developer in the group you will work closely with solution architects, UX designers, other developers, and systems analysts in a streamlined agile team.
As a developer, we know you can have a number of specialisations. You can be a front-end developer, or a back-end developer. You can be specialised in CI/CD pipelines, or unit testing frameworks. Whatever your specialisations are, we want to hear from you. We expect that you have one or a few specialisations that are particularly interesting to you, and we'd love to know what they are.
Experience from several different programming languages and environments is also helpful, as we work with a broad range of applications. Most importantly though, we know that the person we're looking for is not afraid to learn new skills. You are first and foremost a software developer, but in that role, the tools you use, the programming languages and frameworks, change over time.
Furthermore, we expect you to express yourself fluently in English, written as well as spoken. If you speak other languages, this is meritorious as we work in a highly international area.
What we can offer you
As a Scania employee, you have an almost endless variety of future professional development opportunities and great colleagues. Within our group, you will have the possibility to be part of, and shape, our future journey. We recognize each others' contributions, enjoy working together and support each other.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a result based bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours and lunch at reduced prices. We offer good opportunitors to balance your work commitments with your private life. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service from Stockholm City, via Liljeholmen to Södertälje, called Scania Job Express. We often work two days a week from out offices in Södertälje but are flexible about when and how to meet each other.
When you are in the office, you can choose from several different offices, including our activity-based offices with a lot of creative and flexible spaces. We also have an office hub close to the central station in Stockholm that you can use whenever you like. You can also use Scania Go to transport yourself between the different locations using our on-call internal buses or electric bikes.
Further information
For more information about the position, please contact Group Manager Jonas Öberg at jonas.oberg@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should contain CV and a personal letter. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and interviews can be held during the application period. Please apply via the portal as soon as possible, but no later than the 2024-09-05.
Kindly notice that a background check may be conducted for this position.
#LI-hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8858264