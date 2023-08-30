Design Engineer - C&D
Northvolt AB / Skellefteå
We are looking for a Clean and Dry Room Senior Design Engineer to join our Construction team in Skellefteå. By joining Northvolt, you will play an important part in building for one of the first large scale European battery factories.
The person that we are looking for has high execution oriented structured way of working, with great communication skills, experience in clean and dry rooms for industrial or pharmaceutical applications, passionate to take new challenges.
In this role you will be the focal point of contact for the clean and dry rooms design requirements and clean and dry rooms process machine integration creating a bridge over the technical gaps between design, construction, commissioning and operations. To achieve the functional process environment as clean and dry room, you will be working closely with all the discipline leads involved in the project but also with other stakeholders, internal and external, to meet the milestones and quality during the project's lifecycle from concept to operational handover.
Job scope
Responsible for technical project management for integrating the process equipment to a functional clean and dry room environment.
Single point of contact for technical requirements of the clean and dry room.
Provide a functional process environment as clean and dry rooms.
Manage the Interfaces for utilities, machine integration and clean and dry rooms.
Exhaust and waste/dust collection.
Coordination with other disciplines as MEP, CSA, Material handling, factory automation, advanced engineering, IT, programs, blueprint.
Bridge the technical gap between design, construction and commissioning, but also maintenance.
Participate in requirement specification, design reviews and FATs for process equipment to ensure the factory integration.
Interface the communication between internal organization and engineering companies.
The role spans over the full project lifecycle from idea to operational hand-over.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Functional responsibility of integration of the process equipment into the clean and dry rooms.
Collect, refine and manage technical and operational requirements on process environment and utilities need.
Coordination with, but not limited to; process team, factory automation team, material flow, layout team, operations, maintenance, HSE, IT, construction design disciplines (CSA, MEP, process utilities).
Responsible for active involvement and participation in reoccurring Northvolt technical program design reviews with Northvolt main programme management team.
Responsible for implementation and coordination of cross discipline/team/department functional alignment to reach an integrated factory.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Master of science in mechanical, industrial or electrical engineering or equivalent.
Extensive project leadership experience in demanding industrial environments.
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Experienced in multi-cultural working environment.
Experience of industrialization projects, clean and dry rooms, machine concepts.
Pharmaceutical, microelectronics or automotive background.
Specific skills:
Good understanding of mechanical and electrical utilities.
• Good knowledge of AutoCAD, standard office tools (particularly Excel).
Experience from a multi-cultural environment.
Highly execution-oriented with excellent time management skills.
