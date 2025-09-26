Demand Specialist
AB Tetra Pak / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-09-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
In the role of Demand Specialist, you will play a key role in shaping the demand plan by making informed decisions, communicating them effectively to relevant stakeholders, and proactively addressing forecast variances. You will be responsible for fostering and sustaining strong professional relationships with internal stakeholders, including business streams, sales and marketing, finance, product management and supply chain planning team.
The Demand Specialist actively contributes to the Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process by driving the Demand Review meeting and supports strategic initiatives and special projects across the broader supply chain and business landscape.
The team you are joining is customer-oriented and filled with energy and passion. Your ability to collaborate and find mutual wins is key to meet our ambitious goals.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden or Aarhus, Denmark.
What you will do
Manage and coordinate all consensus demand planning activities, including forecasting, addition of marketing insights, financial reconciliation activities, and provision of the most accurate representation of the forecast to stakeholders.
Assess on monthly basis forecasted demand quantities over an 18-month horizon, including the consolidation of opportunities from CRM tool and orders already placed in the system.
Prepare and execute the Demand Review Meeting, a critical step in the monthly Sales & Operation planning cycle.
Prepare and release the Unconstrained Demand Plan to Supply Planning after netting the demand by removing duplicates or overlapping demand signals.
Contribute to the setting of the yearly budget.
Monitor and report on KPIs such as Demand Plan Accuracy, Sales Projections, Forecast error.
Drive continuous improvement using WCM methodology and support digital transformation in demand planning process.
Foster strong collaboration across Integrated Supply Chain functions, project centers, and Market Operations.
We believe you have
Master's degree or equivalent in business management, supply chain, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of experience, skills, training and education. Supply chain/operations or forecasting certification is a plus.
4 -5 years of proven experience in Processing, preferably in the Business streams, in demand planning, forecasting or market analysis supported by analytical and quantitative skills, with proficiency in statistical methods and forecasting techniques.
Comprehensive knowledge of planning processes, including Demand Planning, Supply Planning, New Product Introduction and S&OP.
Proficiency in using digital platforms that facilitate effective communication and collaboration with external stakeholders.
Awareness of advanced technologies, including AI-driven demand planning and automation capabilities within forecasting tools.
Strong understanding of process design and operational optimization.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to make decisions and prioritise under pressure.
Strong communication and collaboration skills across functions and regions with proficiency in English.
Furthermore, we believe that you have a strong personal drive and the ability to motivate others and influence at all levels in the organization. You find it easy to work in a multicultural environment and you use your excellent communications and networking skills to manage relations in a co-operative, diplomatic and successful manner.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 10th October 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Marco Romani at +390598799861.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Zsofia Tamaska at zsofia.tamaska@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9528156