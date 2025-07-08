Delivery Driver Wanted

Job Advertisement: Delivery Driver Wanted
We are looking for a reliable and motivated Delivery Driver to join our team!
Location: Stockholm.
Position Type: [Full-time]
Requirements:
Valid driver's license
Good knowledge of local routes
Excellent time management and customer service skills

Duties include:
Timely delivery of goods
Ensuring safe handling of items
Maintaining delivery logs

If you're dependable and ready to hit the road, send your CV to canaslivsol@yahoo.com or call 0735572606
Join us and be a part of a fast-paced, growing company!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
E-post: juliagba@yahoo.fr

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vitalis hem och omsorg AB (org.nr 559045-2446)

Arbetsplats
Vitalis hem & omsorg AB

Jobbnummer
9422152

