DC Infra & Hardware Lead
2025-12-18
Företagsbeskrivning
Om rollen
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a DC Infra & Hardware Lead you secure efficient and successful implementation and coordination of onsite IT Infrastructure and Hardware installation activities, ensuring progress is met according to the overall time plan and delivery is to specification and in alignment with commercial vendor agreement.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Act as the primary escalation point for on-site IT installation activities in initiatives and projects and provide hands-on support and technical assistance for software and hardware issues (e.g., troubleshooting.)
Define and align IT installation plans with relevant regional, central, and local stakeholders, ensuring installation milestones align with overall project plan.
Coordinate on-site IT Infrastructure and Hardware installations in projects, ensuring timely delivery and specification compliance.
Coordinate and oversee vendor activities for on-site IT installations, including server room access and inspection of deliverables in accordance with commercial agreements.
Inventory management - oversee inventory in WH, ensuring full availability of necessary hardware to secure warehouse operations.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
The DC in Eskilstuna today consists of approximately 400 colleagues who take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven knowledge and experience in IT infrastructure eg: WAN, LAN, Wireless Networks, Workstation hardware and software, Printers, etc.
Contractual/commercial understanding.
Able to identify, understand and highlight the risks and impact both financial cost and time plan perspective.
Experience in project management, being able to coordinate multiple sub-suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Clear communication skills, being able to effectively communicate with a wide range of stakeholders.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
This is a full-time position, located in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Collective agreement with Unionen. The DC Teamleader - automation is reporting to the DC System and Automation Manager. Start date during this spring or by agreement.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Tom Gyllhamn (DC System and Automation Manager), tom.gyllhamn@hm.com
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
Please send in your CV latest by 11 January 2026.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Svista Industriväg (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9653642