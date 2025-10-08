Data Scientist Team Modelled Proactivity at Swedbank
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about information hidden in data, programming, and finance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Enhance proactive activities by developing advanced data-driven models that identify and predict financial needs and life events.
Leverage data and analytics to discover sales opportunities that benefit both our customers and the bank.
Conduct in-depth analyses on large datasets to derive actionable insights. Share valuable understandings of our private customer base dynamics across the organization.
Engage in the complete analytics cycle, from problem definition through model development, deployment, maintenance, and KPI follow-up. Build solutions that drive business success.
What is needed in this role: A creative and problem-solving mindset as well as an ambition to make a difference.
A fundamental understanding of areas in data science (statistics and machine learning).
An interest in retail banking and how a customer's needs and challenges change throughout life stages.
An understanding of the product universe within a retail bank.
Excellent communication skill to be able to convey ideas and analytical results effectively verbally and in writing to a non-technical audience.
University degree in a technical field such as statistics, mathematics, economics or engineering.
1-3 years working with practical applications of machine learning and natural language processing.
Experience programming within an analytical framework (e.g. Python) and experience using SQL.
Hands-on working experience with Spark is beneficial.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...... be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Rikard Eckert, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 22.10.2025. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Rikard Eckert
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Rikard Eriksson rikard.eriksson@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9546638