Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
We are seeking a skilled and proactive Data Scientist to join our team in driving data excellence within Software Elextronics Platfom Engineering Office. This role is critical for ensuring data integrity, enabling data-driven decisions, and supporting process optimization across engineering and quality.
As a key contributor, you will work with cross-functional teams to collect, analyze, and visualize data from multiple sources and lead initiatives to improve data governance and quality frameworks.
What you'll do
In this position, you will develop and implement data quality monitoring systems to ensure accuracy, consistency, and completeness across key datasets. You will also analyze large and complex data-sets to extract actionable insights that support business and engineering objectives as well as design and maintain interactive dashboards and reports in Power BI to communicate data-driven insights to stakeholders.
You are to write efficient, scalable, and reusable code for data extraction, cleaning, transformation, and analysis. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams within "Software Electronics Platform" to understand data needs and ensure alignment with business goals.
What you'll bring
You would bring a bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or a related field. Experience working with data analytics, data quality, or data science in an automotive or manufacturing context. You should have strong proficiency in coding for data analysis with also proven experience in Power BI for building complex, interactive dashboards and data models.
You should bring solid understanding of data quality dimensions (accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness, validity) and how to manage them. You would also bring experience working with SQL and data pipelines for extracting and processing structured data. You should have strong communication skills and ability to explain complex data topics to non-technical stakeholders.
knowledge of statistical methods and tools for predictive analysis and anomaly detection as well as exposure to machine learning or AI applications in the automotive domain.
