Data Scientist
2024-03-15
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What's in it for you?
Join Us in Unleashing the Power of Data for Sustainable Impact!
Are you passionate about driving innovation through data science while making a measurable difference in sustainability? At Volvo Group Digital & IT (VG D&IT), we're at the forefront of leveraging data to create meaningful impact in industries worldwide. We're seeking talented individuals to join our diverse and dynamic team, where you'll collaborate with experts across various disciplines to deliver end-to-end data solutions and AI products for users across the globe.
Role Description:
As a Data Scientist with us, you'll:
* Collaborate with a diverse, international team focused on delivering value to customers and stakeholders.
* Take a holistic approach to data science, from understanding business needs to industrializing solutions and continuous improvement.
* Drive a culture of data-driven decision-making across the Volvo Group, contributing to data science and AI initiatives.
* Apply your expertise across different sectors within the Volvo Group, spanning from trucks, buses, construction equipment, energy solutions, autonomous technologies, financial services, and more.
* Master key aspects of data science, including statistics, computational techniques, cloud know-how, LLMs, and relevant programming languages.
* Excel in communication with colleagues and collaborators worldwide, fluently in English and preferably in a local language.
Meriting Competencies:
Knowledge and hands-on experience with DevOps and software engineering practices in the context of data science.
Extensive work experience or research studies in a relevant field.
About the Data Function:
Our 'Data' function is a vibrant, international community with 600+ members across seven countries. We collaborate closely with various divisions, business areas, and group functions within the Volvo Group to foster an environment where ideas flourish, and goals are achieved collaboratively.
Curious, for further information about the job reach out to Mehrdad Mamaghani mehrdad.mamaghani@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter.
