Data Scientist
2024-01-18
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Data Scientist, Innovation & Data Analytics department, Quality & Customer Satisfaction Organization
What you will do
As a Data Scientist on the Associate level, you will apply your knowledge in one area of a business domain/system/application. You will have a working knowledge of your core area of expertise and the ability to accomplish simple tasks independently, while handling complex tasks with supervision. You are responsible for individual work items and contributing to team outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
Statistical Modeling & AI Development: Develop advanced statistical models, algorithms, and artificial intelligence to extract knowledge and predictions from data.
Analytics Chain Creation: Create a complete analytics chain by transforming, structuring, modeling, visualizing, and translating data into actionable insights.
Tool Utilization & Training: Train and educate neighboring teams on tools developed by our team, ensuring effective utilization to streamline their processes.
Feedback and Gap Analysis: Gather feedback, identify gaps, and assess the unique needs of neighboring functions interacting with our tools.
Collaboration: Collaborate with the internal development team to implement feedback and enhancements, improving our tools based on real-world usage.
Innovation: Explore and recommend new types of analysis and functionalities to add to our tools, fulfilling the evolving needs of neighboring functions.
Who are you?
Are you a tech-savvy, analytical thinker with a passion for making a difference? Do you excel in gathering insights and driving innovation through collaboration? If so, you might be the perfect fit for our team and this role.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (Mathematics, statistics, Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, etc.), or equivalent work experience.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage with various teams.
Analytical mindset with the ability to gather insights and translate them into actionable recommendations.
Proven experience in training and upskilling teams on technology tools and platforms.
Familiarity with data analysis, storytelling and visualization tools is a plus.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment and adapt to changing requirements.
Strong problem-solving skills and the capacity to think creatively to identify solutions.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Be part of a forward-thinking, innovative company at the forefront of technology.
Opportunity to make a significant impact by bridging the gap between technology and real-world needs.
Collaborate with a diverse and talented team focused on solving complex challenges.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Ongoing professional development opportunities.
Occasional travel.
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to make a significant impact, drive innovation, and collaborate with diverse teams, apply now!
Be part of a workplace that encourages continuous learning, values individual contributions, and empowers you to shape the future of data science.
Join us in transforming data into insights that drive excellence!
