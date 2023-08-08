Data Scientist
Swedbank AB
2023-08-08
Are you passionate about information hidden in vast amounts of data, programming, and finance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Have a pricing focus in Pricing & Proactivity, which works with price models and model-based proactivity in Swedish banking/Corporates & Institutions.
• Use skills within data science, statistics, and machine learning to build models used to optimize prices and interest rates, as well as to assess customers' needs.
• Get a fundamental understanding of profitability in a financial institution.
• Monitor changes in prices and interest rates. Perform 'deep dives' in large amounts of data using SQL, and assist management with data driven insights.
What is needed in this role:
• A creative and problem-solving mindset as well as an ambition to make a difference.
• A fundamental understanding of areas in data science (statistics and machine learning).
• An interest in interest rates and profitability in a financial institution.
• An understanding of the product universe within a retail bank.
• Ability to effectively communicate ideas and results verbally and in writing to a non-technical audience.
• University degree in a technical field such as statistics, mathematics, economics or engineering.
• Experience working with practical applications of statistical modelling/machine learning.
• Experience within an analytical framework (e.g. R / Python / SAS) and experience using SQL.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
you will work with an agile team, which jointly delivers a wide spectrum of business-critical insights, maximize customer value and increase Swedbank's competitive advantage. We believe in diversity and think it is very important to have an Open and Caring work environment. You will be given responsibility and we will be there to support you!" Sales management
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.09.2023.
Location: Stockholm HQ
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Denniz Falk Soylu, +46 72 245 93 41
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 70 693 00 28
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 70 372 06 19
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
