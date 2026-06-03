Talent Sourcer for a Leading Fashion Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help identify and attract creative talent for one of Sweden's most well-known fashion companies? We are currently looking for a Talent Sourcer, apply today!
About the role
Our client is an international Swedish fashion company headquartered in central Stockholm. As a Talent Sourcer, you will work closely with the recruitment team and support the early stages of the recruitment process, focusing on building candidate pipelines, scheduling interviews, and ensuring a high pace of delivery.
You will primarily support high-volume recruitment within creative functions, such as design and product-related roles, where multiple positions need to be filled within a short timeframe. You will join a driven and collaborative team that values knowledge sharing, teamwork, and a positive work environment.
Work tasks
In this role, you will:
Identify and engage relevant candidates through proactive sourcing activities.
Conduct initial screening interviews.
Coordinate and schedule interviews with hiring managers and recruiters.
Ensure candidate information and recruitment processes are accurately maintained within the recruitment system.
Contribute to building strong talent pipelines for current and future hiring needs.
For the right candidate, there will be opportunities to take on greater ownership of the recruitment process.
We are looking for
Has previous experience in sourcing and recruitment.
Experience recruiting for creative roles is considered an advantage.
Is structured, self-driven, and comfortable working towards clear targets.
Has excellent communication skills and thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Is fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
As a person, you enjoy working in a goal-oriented recruitment environment where you can drive processes forward, identify the right talent, and create results. You are service-minded, quality-focused, flexible, and adaptable.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JD8ENJ". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9943947