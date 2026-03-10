Data Scientist
Are you intellectually curious and passionate about driving change in a pillar of Swedish society? In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Drive analytical projects using industry-leading methods to get the most out of the rich data contained within Swedbank.
• Automate and optimise decision-making processes using advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms.
• Collaborate with other teams who may need to change processes in line with analytical results.
• Support department heads and stakeholders with specialist knowledge and provide input to various development activities.
• Contribute to the wider organisation by proactively sharing best practises, always communicating transparently and openly, and helping to make Swedbank a fun place to work.
What is needed in this role:
• Minimum 5 years of experience in a quantitative credit risk role.
• Smart, structured and analytical and loves to solve challenging problems.
• Intellectually curious and able to approach problems conceptually.
• Attention to details and a commitment to delivering with high quality.
• Ability to interpret requests and communicate results to stakeholders with varying disciplines.
• M.Sc. or higher in a quantitative subject (e.g. math, physics, computer science, engineering).
• Sound understanding of programming and proficiency in Python and SQL.
• Experience in practical applications of advanced machine learning techniques.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become one of many data scientists who work together to build a modern digital lending business." Björn Smedberg, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.03.2026.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Björn Smedberg
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate to anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
