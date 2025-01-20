Data Scientist - Retail Analytics & BI
Digitalenta AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Älmhult
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make an impact in the dynamic world of retail? A leading organization in the retail industry is seeking a skilled Data Scientist to join their Analytics & BI team for a six-month parental cover assignment. Based in an engaging, fast-paced environment, you will help shape innovative data solutions to support the business's analytical needs.
About the RoleIn this role, you will collaborate with a dedicated product team to enhance a proof-of-concept analytics system. Your work will involve maintaining the current solution while driving improvements and developing new features, ensuring it continues to deliver value to the business.
Responsibilities Collaborate with the product team to advance a proof-of-concept analytics system.
Maintain and enhance the current data solution.
Develop new features to extend the system's capabilities.
Ensure the solution's efficiency and scalability through programming and optimization.
Utilize advanced tools to deliver insights, focusing on SQL, Python, and Google Cloud Platform.
About You
You are an experienced Data Scientist with a solid foundation in software engineering and programming. You thrive in collaborative environments and have a proven track record of maintaining and enhancing data-driven systems. With a problem-solving mindset, you bring creativity and precision to your work, ensuring data solutions meet evolving business needs.
Experience and Skills Proficiency in SQL and Python for data manipulation and analysis.
Hands-on experience with Google Cloud Platform.
Background in software engineering and programming, with a focus on data systems.
Experience in maintaining and enhancing analytics solutions.
Strong collaborative and communication skills.
Consultancy experience preferred
About the Assignment
For this assignment, you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days, and pension savings. In addition, you will have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, along with optional networking activities with our network of consultants.Period: 2025-02-02 to2025-06-30
Apply now and join a team that is shaping the future of retail through data innovation! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Andreas Rauch andreas@digitalenta.se 0760-086725 Jobbnummer
9112729