Data & Analytics Analyst
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about shaping the future of data? Join our Data Experience Organization (DXO) as a D&A Analyst and be the driving force behind our transformation. We are reimagining how data empowers decision-making by building a scalable, decentralized data mesh and next-generation modern data platform where data is treated as a product. As a key player in our product organization, you will enable product teams to scale self-service data solutions that deliver reliable, high-quality and domain-oriented data products. This is your chance to impact how data fuels decisions, unlocks actionable insights, and empowers GenAI and AI across our organization. If you are ready to tackle complex data challenges and redefine data excellence, we want to hear from you!
As a D&A Analyst, you will work as part of a product team that is responsible for the design and delivery of data products. You will be responsible for analysis, discovery, profiling, troubleshooting, and validating data. You will collaborate with a diverse team of product owners, architects, and engineers across different domains and regions, who build data products on the Global Data & AI Platform.
Job Responsibilities
Analyze, profile, and map data from various data sources
Perform gap analysis on data attributes from source to the Global Data & AI Platform
Support engineering team members in data research and analysis
Interpret data patterns and trends
Prepare reports to communicate findings
High-Level design and data modeling
Perform Unit and SIT testing
Troubleshoot and identify data quality issues between source and target data products
Manage and support the resolution of service tickets
Evaluate pipelines for efficiency, quality issues, inconsistencies and recommend continuous improvement opportunities
Contribute to the development and enhancement of frameworks, common repositories, and optimal ways of working
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (or equivalent).
Hands-on experience in SQL, Databricks, Python, R, Excel, and SSAS
Basic understanding of reporting architecture, design, and maintenance
Working knowledge of data structures, data modelling and database technologies
Knowledge and experience in data profiling, data wrangling, prototyping, designing, and analyzing a variety of data formats and structures
Works as part of a team with guidance to solve & deliver tasks of low complexity
Ability to debug code and trace data quality issues
Self-motivated, fast learner, technology & vendor agnostic, pragmatic, strong problem solving and decision-making skills
Good oral and written communication skills in English
Who you are and your experience:
Bi-lingual - You understand both business language and technical and naturally act as a translation bridge between the two, i.e. explain technical concepts and building blocks of the product in business-friendly language and vice-versa.
Excellent collaborator & communicator - You have proven ability to form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners promoting a strong sense of "we're all in it together".
Data Analytics - You are enterprising, curious, persistent and strategic and have experience from previous analysis work, working with different analytics tools.
Data driven - You naturally leverage data and drive optimization; you have a strong analytical mind. You have experience in coordinating analytics and data science projects and teams.
Agile - You are familiar with working in agile teams, have a sense of urgency, analyzing and adapting to different situations, quickly understanding changes and reacting confidently and decisively. Demonstrated ability to learn fast and a hunger for continual learning.
Electrolux is committed to developing new and improved ways of offering our products and services, therefore we are looking for a person to join our mission to improve our product offerings that increase consumer engagement and drive profitable growth across all the business areas.
This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting consumer-centric and data-driven growth and transformation journey.
This is a full-time permanent role based at our global headquarters in Stokholm, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9103214