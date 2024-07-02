Data & Analytics Analyst
2024-07-02
We are on an exciting transformational journey of our IT landscape and our ways of working. You will be in the middle of the Operations Analytics and Data Management Team, dealing with information for our Global operations (manufacturing, supply chain, logistics). You will be working closely with data engineers and visualization engineers.
The role offers the opportunity to discover a wide range of processes and systems within Operations. Within supply chain analytics we are organized into streams/squads. You will be part of the overall supply chain analytics team but also a delivery squad where you will be responsible for enabling the data engineer and visualization engineer to create PBI reports based on business requests that bring value.
You will join a diverse team in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and experiences. But we are united in our passion for data and data-driven decision-making, the constant drive for change, and the willingness to support each other and work as a team.
If you are curious, not afraid to jump into the unknown, ask difficult questions, and work with both the details and the bigger picture, then this role is a perfect match for you!
Your tasks:
Provide comprehensive business analysis of requirements for BI Tools (SAP/BW, BOBJ, Azure, PBI). Map data needs and data attributes throughout end-to-end systems to meet business requirements;
Drive analytics projects from initial requirement through delivery and implementation to adoption with a clear understanding of end product and business value;
Work closely with business stakeholders to understand the requirements and prioritization of big use case blocks and smaller enhancements
Drive and facilitate meetings and training for end Power BI report users
Work with the delivery team (data engineer and Power BI developer) to explain requirements, prioritize deliveries, and ensure what is built in according to the requirements
Work closely with IT core teams, architects, platform teams, and business stakeholders for excellent delivery
Support on High-Level design and logical modeling
Unit and system integration testing
Verify data quality
Continuous maintenance and automation of quality
Requirements:
1-2 years of experience, either internships or full-time employment. For this role, we are eager to consider also fresh graduates.
To be successful in this role, you need to be curious, delivery-oriented, not afraid of challenges, and ready to learn on a daily basis (both how the business process works, but also understand our Azure platform and PBI) so you can enable the delivery team for business value creation. You can easily connect to other people and communicate recommendations and results both orally and written in English. You are eager to understand relationships and patterns and draw conclusions about as-is and should-be scenarios.
Previous experience in manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, business intelligence, and IT project management is a strong plus but, most importantly, you have energy: the ideal candidate is a natural leader who manages to lead and engage project resources toward a common goal, can work autonomously and most of all, want to learn and develop as much as possible within this exciting area.
Technical Skills:
Business Intelligence (BI) Tools: understanding of BI tools like SAP BW, BOBJ, Azure, and Power BI. This includes knowledge of data modeling, ETL processes, and report creation within these tools.
Data Analysis: understanding of data analysis concepts, including data extraction, transformation, loading (ETL), data quality, and data visualization.
High-Level Design (HL) & Logical Modeling: Basic ability to design data models and translate business requirements into a technical architecture.
Quality Assurance (QA): Understanding of unit testing and system integration testing (SIT) for data and reports.
Data Quality Management: Ability to assess data quality, identify issues, and implement solutions for data cleansing and validation.
Power Skills:
Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills to interact with various stakeholders, including business users, technical teams, and IT.
Project Management: Ability to manage BI projects from initiation to completion, including requirement gathering, prioritization, delivery, and user adoption.
Stakeholder Management: Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with business stakeholders and solution owners to understand their needs and translate them into technical solutions.
Training & Facilitation: Ability to conduct training sessions and workshops for end users of Power BI reports.
Prioritization & Organization: Skilled at prioritizing tasks, managing deadlines, and keeping projects on track.
Problem-Solving: Ability to identify and troubleshoot issues related to data and reporting.
About the location:
This is a full-time position, it could be based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden) or in Wroclaw (Poland), depending on where you are based.
