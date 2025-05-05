Data Engineer to Schibsted - Subscriptions Data Products
2025-05-05
Our democracies depend on independent journalism - that's our business!
Schibsted Media consists of some of the leading Nordic newspapers and media brands like VG, Aftenposten, Svenska Dagbladet, Aftonbladet, and many more. Now, Schibsted Media is since spring 2024 a new, independent company, and our ambition is to become the leading media destination in the Nordics.
Schibsted is already at the forefront of technological development. Schibsted Media will continue developing amazing products, strengthening authentic journalism, and tailor-made content for our users. Everyone who works at Schibsted Media is a part of this bigger mission; reaching and empowering millions of people in their daily lives through offerings with superior relevance and authenticity.
Shape the Future of Subscription Services with Data at Schibsted Media
At Schibsted, we are dedicated to driving innovation and excellent journalism across our leading news brands. Subscription Data Products team is at the forefront of this, leveraging data to enhance our subscription platforms used by over two million subscribers. Join us in our mission to transform media through data-driven insights and technology.
Who We Are:
Schibsted Media sets the standard in digital media and journalism in Scandinavia, with a robust portfolio including Svenska Dagbladet, VG, Aftonbladet, Aftenposten, and more. Our Subscription Data Products team is a key part of this success, working closely with brands to optimize subscription services and user engagement through advanced data solutions.
The team is centrally placed and we are responsible for maintaining data-pipelines and building data-products within the subscription domain. Our stakeholders are other Data & Insights teams within our company, PMs for components within our plattform and product owners.
Empowering decisions through data - that's where you come in.
What You'll Do:
-
Develop and maintain scalable data pipelines, ensuring data completeness, accuracy, and accessibility.
-
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including Analysts, Data Scientists, and Business Stakeholders to gather requirements and deliver high-quality data solutions.
-
Drive the architectural decisions of our data platform, focusing on modern technologies and cloud-based solutions like AWS, Snowflake, and Airflow.
-
Utilize your expertise in SQL or Python, along with tools like dbt, GitHub Actions, Airflow and Terraform to enhance our data capabilities.
-
Leverage internal APIs for communicating between systems
-
Play a crucial role in implementing CI/CD practices and optimizing our cloud infrastructure.
Who You Are:
-
Holder of a relevant degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, or a related field.
-
Experienced data engineer with a solid understanding of data engineering principles, including ETL/ELT processes and data warehouse architecture.
-
Skilled in SQL and proficient with programming languages like Python. Experience with Snowflake, dbt, and cloud services (AWS preferred) is highly desirable.
-
A proactive, agile-minded professional who is versatile and can translate complex data concepts into clear solutions.
-
Interested in working in a hybrid environment and contributing to a team that values knowledge sharing and continuous personal development.
-
Interested in solving analytical problems through robust data-products
Location:
This position is based in Stockholm or Oslo with a hybrid working setup, allowing flexibility to accommodate your lifestyle.
What's in It for You:
Joining Schibsted means being part of one of the biggest data communities in the nordics, within an organization that prioritizes your personal and professional growth. Enjoy competitive employment terms, benefits, and ample opportunities for career progression within Schibsted Media.
Apply Today!
Don't miss the chance to be a part of a pioneering team at a leading media organization. Submit your application and CV to continue your career journey with Schibsted Media.
Candidates are considered on a rolling basis, so early applications are encouraged.
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 6,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Product & Tech is responsible for product development and technology platforms for News Media brands. The unit consists of product managers, software engineers, UX experts, and user researchers. Most of our teams work distributed, with colleagues in Oslo, Stockholm, Krakow, Gdansk, Bergen, and Stavanger. Ersättning
